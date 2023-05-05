Pro wrestling 'bad guy' Chico Adams sheds villain persona when volunteering for Make-A-Wish

Professional wrestler Robert Adams is the bad guy in the ring, who goes by the moniker "Chico."

"I can be loud, I can be obnoxious, I can be arrogant," he said, "but I'm also very driven, intense, focused. I'm able to channel all of that the second I walk through the curtain."

His first taste of the sport was watching WWE WrestleMania as a kid. Now that he's the one in the spotlight, he said it was good to be bad. "I love being the bad guy. I've always loved the villains in movies and things like that. It's a lot more fun."

Professional wrestler Robert Adams is the bad guy in the ring, who goes by the moniker "Chico." He sheds his villainous image when volunteering or the Make-A-Wish Foundation. [Credit: Pro Wrestling Action]

There's another side to this wrestling villain, though, as a dedicated Make-A-Wish Foundation volunteer.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve. Every time he's volunteering for one of our events he's always asking how he can make the experience better for the kids that are coming," said Kelsea Hauck, Make-a-Wish’s Central Florida marketing director.

Professional wrestler Robert Adams is the bad guy in the ring, who goes by the moniker "Chico." He sheds his villainous image when volunteering or the Make-A-Wish Foundation. [Credit: Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central & Northern Florida]

Hauck said Chico always gives his all for kids in need. "He's the first person to arrive and the last person to leave."

WWE Superstar wrestler Natalya Neidhart said Chico is so committed to his craft, he drives two hours each way to train at her facility. "He's the one guy you really want to have working with you if you're in the wrestling business."

Chico said there was nothing like the feeling he gets helping children in need. "It's indescribable, that's the best thing I can say. It's truly rewarding, and emotional as well. These are kids that are going through things we wouldn't be able to understand unless we were living it ourselves."