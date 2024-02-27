Proposed 'Boatel' in Ponce Inlet would accommodate traveling boaters

A pair of Central Florida businessmen are planning a "boatel" project to provide boaters a place to stay as they travel.

John Hinton and Al Jarrell have come together to transform their property on South Peninsula Drive, and crews have begun extending a seawall to accommodate the project. Once finished, they will be able to give people an opportunity to tie their boat down and check in to the boatel.

"You need a place to stay, you want to get a meal, maybe see the town. You can pull in here," Hinton said.

The property is within walking distance of Ponce De Leon Lighthouse, along with a few other businesses. The blueprint calls for eight rooms, with space for about six people each. The location is next to the duo's property with a restaurant on it.

MORE HEADLINES:

They don’t run the restaurant, though they said it will provide food service for people who are staying at the boatel. Though it's aimed at boaters, it will be open to the public.

"The lower deck will be all open for the restaurant, and the next two floors will be for the little boatels," Hinton said.

The project is still in the early stages, but they’re hopeful it will open in 2026.

"It’s a boater’s paradise," Jarrell said. "Super excited. Disappointed that it’s taken longer than we had hoped."



