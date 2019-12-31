Long lines build as crowds flock to the theme parks for New Year’s Eve

article

Looking for plans for New Year's Eve? The theme parks may not be your best choice.

Theme parks in Central Florida are packed as crowds look forward to ringing the New Year in tonight with fireworks, rides, and fun.

Orlando resident Claire McElwain posted a video of cars backed up at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Tuesday morning.

Massive crowds could be seen in the parks as well.

Wait times at the Walt Disney World parks reached up to 180 minutes for some attractions.

Advertisement

Even Fastpass queues built up quickly, with several videos surfacing of lines stretching outside of their usual queues.

Walt Disney World is holding New Year's Eve festivities throughout all its parks.

If you are unable to make it, they will stream their “Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks” live from Magic Kingdom at 11:45 p.m. on December 31st.

MORE NEWS: Disney offering $49 per day ticket deal for Florida residents

Universal Orlando Resort is also packed for New Year's Eve, with wait times breaking past three hours for some rides.

Universal is also holding their 'Eve' celebrations at CityWalk. It is a separately ticketed event and includes gourmet cuisine and signature drinks with access to five CityWalk clubs, live bands, and DJs. Only those 21 and up can attend.

SeaWorld Orlando will ring in the New Year with a musical celebration and fireworks.