Lottery ticket worth $44 million that was sold in Central Florida is set to expire very soon

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million is set to expire next week.

Lottery officials said the FLORIDA LOTTO ticket was drawn on June 14, 2023, and has the winning numbers 9, 13, 15, 46, 51, and 52.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Sunoco Express gas station located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

MORE LOTTERY HEADLINES:

The lucky ticket-holder has until Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, to claim their multi-million dollar prize.

The prize must be claimed in person at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee because the prize is more than $250,000, according to the Florida Lottery's website.