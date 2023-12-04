Expand / Collapse search

Lottery ticket worth $44 million that was sold in Central Florida is set to expire very soon

By Aurielle Eady
Published 
Updated 6:42AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Women gets garnished lottery winnings

Two weeks ago, FOX 35 aired a story of a woman who won the lottery but couldn't claim her winnings because the state said she owes money. She won back in June, but just this week she finally received a check for the full $2,900 and a letter saying she owes nothing.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million is set to expire next week. 

Lottery officials said the FLORIDA LOTTO ticket was drawn on June 14, 2023, and has the winning numbers 9, 13, 15, 46, 51, and 52. 

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Sunoco Express gas station located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

MORE LOTTERY HEADLINES:

The lucky ticket-holder has until Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, to claim their multi-million dollar prize. 

The prize must be claimed in person at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee because the prize is more than $250,000, according to the Florida Lottery's website