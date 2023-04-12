TIMELINE: Severe storms, heavy rain possible Thursday in Central Florida

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Central Florida due to the possible risk of severe storms.

An area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf coast is expected to slowly develop before heading inland over the Southern States, sending moisture into Florida from the south through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning. That means rain chances will be rising during that time, and a few strong to locally severe storms should not be ruled out, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Timeline of potential severe weather

Thursday afternoon/evening could be quite active with areas of heavier rain and some gusty winds.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

What storm impacts can Central Florida expect?

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, lightning and even a brief isolated tornado are all possible.

Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest as things can certainly change!