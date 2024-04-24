Madeline Soto: Suspect Stephan Sterns gets new trial date after judge grants defense's motion for more time

A new trial date has been set for Stephan Sterns after an Osceola County judge granted the defense's motion for more time during a pretrial hearing on Wednesday morning.

Judge Keith Carsten granted the defense's request because they were not sufficiently prepared to move forward with a trial. The state indicated that they had no objection.

The next pretrial is scheduled for July 10 at 1:30 p.m. with a new trial date set for Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

Sterns, who waived his appearance, again, is facing 60 charges of possession of child porn, sexual battery on a child and lewd or lascivious molestation.

He is considered the prime suspect in the disappearance and homicide of his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter, Madeline Soto. She was found dead in rural Osceola County on March 1.

Additional details regarding how Madeline died have not been released to the public. The medical examiner's office cited a state statute that prohibits the release of an autopsy report of a minor whose death is related to an act of domestic violence.

As of Wednesday morning, Sterns has not been charged in her death.