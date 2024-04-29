Expand / Collapse search

Madeline Soto: Arraignment for Stephan Sterns, man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter, canceled Monday

By Aurielle Eady and FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  April 29, 2024 11:14am EDT
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - UPDATE: Stephan Sterns' arraignment on Monday has been canceled, an Osceola County court administrator told FOX 35. A pre-trial hearing is set for July 10, and the trial is scheduled to begin on July 16, court records show. 

Stephan Sterns is no show for court appearance

The man accused of killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto did not show up to court on Thursday.

The Florida man accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter, 13-year-old Madeline Soto, has a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Stephan Sterns is expected to appear before an Osceola County judge for an arraignment, during which he will be formally advised of the criminal charges filed against him and have the opportunity to enter a guilty, not guilty or no contest plea.

Last week, Sterns was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge in Madeline's death, nearly two months after her body was found in rural Osceola County. 

The indictment said Sterns allegedly killed Madeline between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, 2024. Her body was found days later, on March 1. 

Sterns, who has waived court appearances on separate charges of child porn possession, sexual battery of a child and lewd or lascivious molestation, also waived his first appearance last week on the murder charge.

Madeline Soto case: Will Stephan Sterns face the death penalty?

Will Stephan Sterns, the man accused of killing Madeline Soto, his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter, face the death penalty? Law enforcement expert and former Orlando police chief, Orlando Rolon, explains.

Madeline was reported missing on Feb. 26 after her mother, Jenn Soto, went to pick her up from school at Hunter's Creek Middle School and was told that her daughter was not in class that day. Officials previously said they do not believe Madeline ever made it to school that day.

Details on how "Maddie" was killed or what happened to her have not been released, including her autopsy report, citing the ongoing investigation. Officials were unable to answer many questions about facts related to the case, citing the ongoing investigation. 

Stephan Sterns charged in Madeline Soto's death: Press Conference

Stephan Sterns has been charged with first degree murder for the death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. State Attorney Andrew Bain and Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland hosted a press conference on Wednesday afternoon with the latest updates on the case.

"The evidence shows an individual that was entrusted to keep Madeline safe made calculated moves to dispose Madeline's belongings and place her body in a wooded area before she was ever reported missing," Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said at a news conference last week.

The arraignment is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 