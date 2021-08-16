Man accused of leaving dog in hot car in West Melbourne parking lot

A man is accused of leaving a dog inside a car when it was 92 degrees outside.

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 13 in the parking lot of a West Melbourne Walmart.

The windows of the vehicle were cracked open but not enough for this helpless puppy to maintain a safe temperature, according to officers.

Body camera video shows a West Melbourne police officer getting that two-month-old puppy out of the car that was parked at a Walmart. They say the dog was exhausted and panting in the back seat.

MOBILE USERS WATCH BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE ON OUR YOUTUBE PAGE HERE

It would be another five minutes until the owner, Gary Cooper would walk out of the store where he was greeted by officers, according to West Melbourne Police. Cooper was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

A puppy was pulled out of vehicle by a West Melbourne police officer when it was 92 degrees outside, according to the officer.

Gary Cooper was arrested on an animal cruelty charge, accused of leaving a puppy in a hot car.

"Dogs in hot cars can suffer from potentially fatal heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes," said West Melbourne Police Sgt. Graig Erenstoft. "Dogs die in hot cars as they can overheat very quickly and struggle to cool themselves down, even when a window has been left open or water has been left in the car."

The puppy was turned over to Brevard County Animal Services, and Cooper was later released from the Brevard County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines.