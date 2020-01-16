Man charged with murdering wife, 3 kids, family dog in Celebration steps before judge

article

A Celebration man charged with murdering his entire family went before an Osceola County judge for the first time on Thursday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Todt, 44, confessed to killing his wife and three children. He had his first appearance on Thursday afternoon and will remain in jail with no bond.

On Monday, deputies discovered the bodies of Todt’s wife, Megan Todt, 42, and their three children: Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4 at the family’s Celebration home in the 200 block of Reserve Place. Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Todt also killed the family dog, Breezy.

Sheriff Gibson said deputies received a request in December to check on the Todt family after a family member from Connecticut reached out to them. The family member was concerned because they were told the family had the flu and they had not heard from them for weeks.

"Deputies from that point made several attempts to make contact with Anthony and the family over this past weekend, with negative results,” Sheriff Gibson said.

Deputies reportedly checked out the home, but the Sheriff said nothing suspicious was noted. There was no odor or suspicious activity reported by neighbors and the blinds of the home were closed. No one answered the door and the Todt family was known to travel often, the Sheriff noted.

Sheriff Gibson said several more attempts to reach out to Anthony Todt.

The sheriff said federal agents reached out the deputies last week asking them to get in contact with the family, saying Anthony Todt is under FBI investigation. Deputies made the gruesome discovery on Monday.

"We grieve along with the victims' families and friends, along with the community, for this tragic loss of innocent lives," Sheriff Gibson said.

Todt was taken into custody Monday but was taken to the hospital after he made comments about self-harm and said he had taken several pills. He was released from the hospital Wednesday and arrested. Investigators said he is cooperating with the investigation.