Man shot, killed in Orange County's Taft neighborhood: deputies

A man was killed in a shooting in the Taft neighborhood of Orange County on Wednesday night, according to deputies.

Shortly before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 9600 block of 8th Avenue regarding a shooting and found a man who had been shot.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died, officials said. He was reportedly in his 30s.

At least 80 evidence markers found at Orange County, Florida, shooting scene where a man lost his life on April 10, 2024.

Additional details about what led to the shooting or any potential suspect information were not immediately released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.