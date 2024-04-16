Sanitation worker shot near Ocoee McDonald's, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A sanitation worker was shot while near McDonald's on Silver Star Road in Ocoee last week, according to an incident report from the Ocoee Police Department.

Police responded to the fast food restaurant at 1560 Silver Star Road just after 1:20 p.m. and found an unresponsive man lying on the ground after being shot.

"He got shot," several bystanders yelled, according to the report.

Police said the man was wearing a "highlighted" shirt, lying on his back in front of a garbage truck. He had multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported to a local hospital via helicopter. His current condition is unknown.

Multiple witnesses told police they heard several gunshots coming from the parking lot.

One of the witnesses said he was headed to the gym in that shopping plaza when he saw the sanitation worker and other workers "eating lunch and talking outside," the report said. About 10 minutes later, the sanitation worker was seen "face down in a pool of blood."

Another said he looked up and saw "garbage man workers running, and one laying on the ground," the report said.

Police observed two gunshots on the front bumper of the garbage truck, and another on the right door.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police said the suspect or suspects appear to have left the scene in a gray Volkswagon sedan. Anyone with information is urged to contact Ocoee Police Detectives at 407-905-3160 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.