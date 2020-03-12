Man tests positive for coronavirus in Seminole County, the Florida Department of Health announces

article

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that a 68-year-old man in Seminole County has tested positive for coronavirus.

They said that the test was performed by AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs. He was released from the emergency room and is said to be isolated.

This is a travel-related case of coronavirus.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there are 30 people in the state with positive cases of coronavirus. Three of these are not Florida residents. The cases span over 15 different Florida counties. Five other Florida residents have COVID-19 but are isolated in another state. There have been two coronavirus deaths in Florida so far. They were both elderly patients with underlying conditions. 476 people are currently being monitored.

The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms sometimes don’t show for two to 14 days after infection.

To prevent exposure, avoid contact with people who are sick. Health officials advise that you also regularly and effectively wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues, and stay home if you are sick.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. It may also be beneficial to wear a face mask prior to an appointment. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

