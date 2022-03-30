Manatee Appreciation Day: Volunteers clean up Blue Spring State Park

Wednesday was Manatee Appreciation Day and volunteers took part in a group effort to clean up Blue Spring State Park.

Volunteers with Save the Manatees say it is the smallest pieces of trash that pose the biggest threat to manatees, which is why they’re trying to stop things like this from getting into the water.

Just two weeks ago, while Cora Berchem was making her morning manatee count, she found "Tama" the manatee unresponsive.

"We didn’t know what happened, but we immediately called a rescue, so we had partners from FWC [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission], SeaWorld and Volusia County basically rush out here to try to get her," she explained. "She was transported to SeaWorld for rehabilitation but unfortunately passed away almost immediately."

Biologists found she had ingested fishing line.

"Once they have eaten it, it’s too late. It’s really hard to get that out of their system."

Right now in Florida, many manatees are starving to death struggling to find enough food, but officials say Tama’s death was entirely preventable.

"Tama didn’t have any of those issues. She was in really good body condition. Really healthy. A mature female who could have had calves."

So in honor of Tama and Manatee Appreciation Day, volunteers like Gina McClain gathered at the state park to comb the grounds removing trash.

"If we can stop the trash while it’s on the land it’s a lot easier, and it negates the possibility of a manatee ingesting the trash," McClain said.

"Sometimes it’s really these tiny things that are the most dangerous, because it’s what manatees are picking up when they’re eating the vegetation," Berchem added, "so not necessarily the big ticket items but often times little things, like cigarette butts and little pieces of plastic."

Everyone can do their part. Even a little can go a long way in saving the manatees.

