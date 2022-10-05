Expand / Collapse search

Marion County deputies search for man accused of trying to force girl waiting at bus stop into his truck

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to force a girl into his pickup truck in Marion County. 

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 as the girl waited at her bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla. 

The child described the suspect as a white man with tan skin and brown and grey hair. The sheriff's office said he was driving a red, older model two-door pickup truck with faded paint, peeling window tint, and rust on the rims and wheel.

Anyone with information that can help deputies find the suspect is asked to call Detective Kip Peterson at (352) 368-3539. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-58 in your tip.

If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. 