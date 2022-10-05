Marion County deputies search for man accused of trying to force girl waiting at bus stop into his truck

article

Deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to force a girl into his pickup truck in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 as the girl waited at her bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.

The child described the suspect as a white man with tan skin and brown and grey hair. The sheriff's office said he was driving a red, older model two-door pickup truck with faded paint, peeling window tint, and rust on the rims and wheel.

MORE HEADLINES:

Anyone with information that can help deputies find the suspect is asked to call Detective Kip Peterson at (352) 368-3539. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-58 in your tip.

If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.