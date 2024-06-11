Marion County driver killed in fiery crash after striking 3 cars, vet clinic building: FHP

A man is dead after his car ran off the roadway and hit three parked cars before striking a vet clinic building in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on State Road 40, east of NE 14th Street Road.

The 63-year-old Silver Springs man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he misjudged a curve, leading to the collision.

After striking the unoccupied parked vehicles, his car then struck a tree and overturned onto the building and both the vehicle and the building became engulfed in flames.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded just before 8 p.m.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a structure and vehicle fire in the 14000 block of East Highway 40 in Silver Springs on June 10, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue)

"The 3,000 square foot structure caught fire in the attic area and the flames spread," Marion County Fire Rescue said. "Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to battle the blaze, and rescue crews conducted primary and secondary searches of the building, finding no one inside. The structure fire was brought under control by 8:54 p.m."

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.