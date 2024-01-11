Marion County Fire Rescue veteran receives devastating diagnosis

A veteran of Marion County Fire Rescue received a devastating diagnosis to start in 2024.

According to Alex Sofield, he was diagnosed with stage four adenocarcinoma on January 3. Sofield, who served as a lieutenant for 14 years, retired from active duty in 2021, but the 41-year-old couldn’t stay away.

He returned to Marion County Fire Rescue to serve as Chaplain. Sofield said the lessons he learned in both the firehouse and the church have him at peace with his current battle.

"Did I grieve? Yes… but I don’t grieve like those who don’t have hope," said Sofield.

The husband and father of two teenage boys have a tough road ahead, but it’s one he won’t be walking alone.

"The news was terrible, but I think that just the amount of love they’ve been shown is something they will carry with them for the rest of their lives," said Sofield’s friend, Caleb King.

King started a GoFundMe to help the Sofields with medical and household expenses. The pair met through the church; they became fast friends, said King.

"One word to define [Alexis] would just be selfless. He’s run into buildings that are on fire. He’ll do that physically, and he’ll also do that metaphorically," King said. "I’ve seen him just show up time and time again, just giving all that he has."

After serving the community physically and spiritually, Sofield is now the one in need of a helpful hand.

"You never really know what impact you have on people’s lives, but when a tribulation comes like this, you really see where you have," Sofield said. "The generosity and the love that people have for one another is really incredible. And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone."

Sofield has another appointment in two weeks to discuss treatment options with his doctors.