Marion County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Marion County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from Marion County Emergency Management here.

Evacuations

Residents who live west of Interstate-75 in a mobile home, RV or other substandard housing are recommended to evacuate.

School closures

Marion County Public Schools said all schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other closures

We will update this with more information when it becomes available.

Sandbag locations

The following sandbag sites will be open on Monday from noon to 8 p.m and Tuesday starting at 7 a.m., weather permitting. All locations are self-service and bags will be provided.

Belleview Sports Complex, 6501 SE 107th Street, Belleview FL

Dunnellon Public Works, 11924 Bostick Street, Dunnellon, FL

Ed Croskey Recreation Center, 1510 NW Fourth Street, Ocala, FL

Jervey Gantt Park, 2200 SE 36th Avenue, Ocala, FL

Martel Recycling Center, 296 SW 67th Avenue, Ocala, FL

Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center), 800 NE Sanchez Avenue, Ocala, FL

Shelter locations

The following general population shelters will open to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday:

Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL

Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL

Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL (pet friendly)

North Marion Middle School, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL

Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL (pet friendly)

