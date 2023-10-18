Bicyclist hit, killed by Florida deputy patrol vehicle in Marion County: FHP

A Gainesville man riding on a bicycle was hit and killed by a Marion County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on State Road 200, just east of SW 80 Avenue.

The 63-year-old man was riding his bike east on SR-200 when the deputy's vehicle struck him from behind, troopers said. He died at the scene.

Troopers said the 22-year-old deputy did not see the man in time to avoid a crash, as the area was dark and had no street lighting.

The man was not wearing reflective clothing and his bike did not have any illumination devices.