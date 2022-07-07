Marion County Supervisor of Elections addresses incorrect zip code found on voter ID card

article

Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox is addressing incorrect zip code information which was received by a voter for their residential address.

The Marion County elections office was recently notified by a voter that they received a voter information card containing an incorrect district number, 86503, which is a zip code located in northeast Arizona.

Wilcox advises that voters who may have received a card with misinformation will be provided with voter information cards with accurate information per request. He said the misprinted cards will have no effect on voting.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and confusion this may have caused. Again, this misprint has no bearing on your voting status," Wilcox wrote.

If you are a Marion County resident and would like to be mailed a new voter information card with your correct zip code, email elections@votemarion.gov or call 352-620-3290.