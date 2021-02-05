Marion County's 'most wanted' in custody after allegedly shooting at deputy

article

Marion County's "most wanted" is now behind bars.

Nathaniel James Woodruff, 20, was considered armed and dangerous after authorities said he shot at a deputy during a traffic stop.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Woodruff actually turned himself in following a week-long manhunt.

Woodruff is also accused of shooting a person two before that traffic stop. Sheriff Billy Woods used social media to turn up the heat on Woodruff.

"This piece of crap took a shot at one of my deputies," he wrote. "I need you to look for him because we're breathing down his neck, myself and all my deputies getting pretty close to him."

Deputies said they received many tips on Facebook.

Advertisement

Woodruff faces several charges, including aggravated assault on an officer. He is expected to make a first appearance before a judge on Saturday.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest headlines.