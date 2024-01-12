Woman killed in shooting near Ocala gas station, deputies say

A woman was killed in a shooting near a BP gas station and shopping plaza in Ocala on Friday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the corner of Marion Oaks Boulevard and Marion Oaks Drive. The shooting call came in minutes before 2 p.m.

The woman who died has been identified as 47-year-old Milagros Guzman Lopez.

Photo of Milagros Guzman Lopez | Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

There is a "heavy police presence" at the scene. People are urged to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.