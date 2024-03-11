Airbus Beluga delivers French communications satellite to Florida ahead of launch

A telecommunications satellite arrived in Central Florida from France on Monday and was transported onboard the massive Airbus Beluga.

The airplane touched down at Orlando Sanford International Airport mid-afternoon, marking a crucial step before its scheduled launch into orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC). The satellite is set to orbit the Earth for over a decade.

Airbus manufactured the satellite, which is a key player in providing TV broadcasting and government services throughout Africa and Eurasia. Its extensive journey from France to Florida posed challenges, requiring significant fuel and over two days of travel. Unlike some cargo, satellites cannot be disassembled and must be transported in their entirety from the manufacturing site to the launch pad.

Airbus has gone to great lengths to facilitate this process, even establishing a dedicated airline, utilizing the Beluga aircraft to transport oversized cargo. The pilot who brought the satellite from France expressed pride in flying the unique beluga, emphasizing its rarity and the limited number of qualified pilots.

While the satellite's final destination is the KSC, the decision to land at Orlando Sanford International Airport was because it provides more flexibility, making it a preferred choice for this leg of the journey.

The satellite, designed to enhance global broadcast business coverage and performance, is expected to operate for approximately 15 years and contribute significantly to the telecommunications landscape.