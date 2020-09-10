Massive flames in Seminole County after gas line ruptures

(UPDATE 2:39 a.m.)

Seminole County Fire Department says they were able to shut off the gas line. Crews are in nearby neighborhoods checking on residents.

A gas line ruptured in Seminole County early Thursday morning, sending flames shooting into the air.

The Seminole County Fire Department says multiple units are responding near the Black Bear Wilderness Area near Michigan Avenue and Oregon Street.

Officials told FOX 35 multiple power lines are down in the area.

We are told multiple evacuations are underway in surrounding neighborhoods.