Mecum Auctions returns to Kissimmee for 11-day collector car event

Mecum Auctions returns to Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee this month for the 17th annual edition of the world’s largest collector car auction.

An estimated 3,500 vehicles are consigned and more than 1,000 items of Road Art and memorabilia will be presented on "Road Art Monday," Jan. 10.

The world’s largest collector car auction is an 11-day event, running from Jan. 6-16.

Attendees check out classic cars that will be up for auction at the Mecum Kissimmee Summer Special at Osceola Heritage Park on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kissimmee, Florida. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Attendees enter the Mecum Kissimmee Summer Special at Osceola Heritage Park as they walk past classic cars that will be up for auction at Osceola Heritage Park on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kissimmee, Florida. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Trib Expand

A 1981 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is up for auction at the Mecum Kissimmee Summer Special at Osceola Heritage Park on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kissimmee, Florida. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online after Jan. 5; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Gates open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 6-9, Tuesday and Wednesday, January 11-12, and on Sunday, Jan. 16; it will start at 10 a.m. and at 9 a.m. on

Presiding health and safety protocols will remain in place for all those in attendance, according to organizers.

