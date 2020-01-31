Meet Rynee, the Budweiser Clydesdales’ first foal of 2020

A training facility for Budweiser Clydesdales has welcomed their first foal of 2020!

Warm Springs Ranch, located in Missouri, welcomed baby Rynee to the family on Jan. 21.

"Our first foal of 2020 has arrived!" the ranch wrote on Facebook. "Her name is Rynee and she is excited to meet you all!"

Rynee was born to mom Rita -- just before Warm Springs Ranch opens for the season on Saturday, March 21, 2020. That's when you'll be able to meet Rynee and the rest of the gang.

The 300-acre farm is known as the largest Clydesdale breeding facility in the country and gives visitors a chance to learn more about the horses and see them up close.

For more information on the facility and how you can schedule a tour, click here.

More stories you'll love:

Advertisement

New baby zebra, monkey make their debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Polar bear in Greenland seen ‘waving,’ photographs reveal

Minnesota woman sees long-lost dog's photo on beer cans promoting Florida shelter pups

Man buys $6M Super Bowl ad to thank veterinarians who saved his dog’s life