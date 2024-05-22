Men accused of pulling small alligator from Florida pond

Three men in Clermont were caught on video pulling a small alligator from a retention pond and then walking away with it.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the incident, hoping the animal somehow gets returned.

The video shows three men walking toward their cars. Two hold fishing rods, and the third carries a small alligator around the neck. Stunned, neighbor Adam Grason said he couldn’t believe it.

"Broke our hearts. My five-year-old was pretty distraught about it. It's just something I didn't think would happen in a neighborhood like this."

Neighbors said the men had pulled the gator from the retention pond, tied its mouth with fishing wire, and put it in their trunk before driving away. Another neighbor, who didn't want to give her name, said it was horrible.

"I was like, OKAY, yeah, they're probably just fishing or whatnot, until I saw the gator. That's when I knew something else was up."

Florida law states that taking an alligator without a permit is illegal. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a law enforcement investigator was on the case. Florida law states that illegally taking an alligator is a third-degree felony.

Grason said they love the animals in their backyard and hope these guys get caught.

"It's just awful. It's an awful thing that someone would do that."