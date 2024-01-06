Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor, had 'immediate surgery' before holidays

article

Michael Bolton was diagnosed with a brain tumor just before the holidays and had to have "immediate surgery," the singer said on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the 70-year-old Grammy-winning artist said the surgery was a success, "thanks to my incredible medical team," and he’s now recovering at home with friends and family.

"For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring," he said. "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

Bolton started his music career as a rock musician in the ‘70s using his birth name, Michael Bolotin. But he became a pop star as Michael Bolton in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s with ballads including "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," his cover of "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "Love is a Wonderful Thing," according to Turner Classic Movies.

In 2010, Bolton collaborated with Lady Gaga on a new album and joined ABC’s hit reality series "Dancing with the Stars."

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years," he continued on Instagram. "Know that I’m keeping your private messages in my heart."

Bolton said he will continue to give updates on social media when he has them.