When does minimum wage go up in Florida?

September 27, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour on Sept. 30, as the state continues carrying out a constitutional amendment that eventually will lead to a $15 minimum wage. 

Voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment, which was spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan. 

The minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and $11 on Sept. 30, 2022. It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation. 

The minimum wage for tipped employees will go to $8.98 an hour this year, as employers can take what is known as a "tip credit" of $3.02, according to information on the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association website. 

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.