Missing Child Alert issued for Florida teen diagnosed with mental disorder

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Dade County teenager.

Gab Beniaminov-Biton, 16, was reported missing shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the North Miami Beach Police Department.

The teen was last seen by his mother at 4:30 p.m. in the area of 18100 block of NE 9th Court in North Miami Beach. He was wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, blue shorts and a blue yarmulke, officials said.

Police said Gab suffers from a diagnosed mental disorder and likes to frequent a Walgreens store located at NE 15 Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive. You can view that area in the map below:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-949-5500 or 911.