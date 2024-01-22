Missing Daytona Beach found deceased in pond near home, police say

A Daytona Beach woman who disappeared one week ago has been found deceased in a pond near her home.

Celena Fletcher-Beatty, 82, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 15, at her residence inside the Grande Champion subdivision. Family friends said they had not spoken to her since Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Celena Fletcher-Beatty.

"We are saddened to report that, after an extensive search, Ms. Fletcher-Beatty has been found," the Daytona Beach Police Department posted on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this difficult time."

No other details were immediately released.