Missing Florida girl who missed school bus believed to be in St. Augustine area

article

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing girl.

The mother of Ja’Naiah Jackson reported her daughter missing on Wednesday after she allegedly ran away instead of getting on her school bus at 3:15 p.m.

Police think she may be in the St. Augustine area, though police have not shared why they believe that.

The girl was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white and black shoes. She reportedly has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you see her, you're asked to call the police at 321-235-5300.