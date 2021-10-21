Missing Florida toddler found safe in Illinois, deputies say

article

UPDATE:

Julius has been located by authorities in Illinois, deputies said Friday.

EARLIER STORY:

Authorities in Marion County are searching for a missing toddler.

Julius Urueta is considered endangered. A custody order has been issued by the courts for Julius over concerns for his safety.

He is believed to be with Samantha Nolan, 34, and Jonathan Urueta, 38. The child was last seen in Marion County on Tuesday and may be headed to Peoria, Illinois in a white passenger vehicle.

Julius has black hair, brown eyes, stands approximately two-and-a-half feet tall, and weighs 23 pounds.

Advertisement

If you have any information on his location, please call 911.