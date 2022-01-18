Mom of murdered Volusia County woman now searching for son last seen Sunday

A Volusia County mom whose daughter and grandchildren disappeared in 2013 said her 34-year-old son has gone missing.

Felicita Nieves, of Deltona, is the mother of Yessenia Suarez.

Suarez and her two children went missing in 2013, and her husband was later convicted of their presumed deaths despite their bodies never being found.

Nieves tells FOX 35 that her son Jonathan Suarez was last seen Sunday evening when he left his home to go on a drive to clear his head.

His wife, Jazmine Suarez, said he has struggled to cope with his sister’s loss, and she thinks that’s what triggered him to leave.

"I just think it kind of has eaten him up, and now he’s kind of like, ‘I need to find my sister,’" she said.

Nieves said her son got into a fender bender in Sanford and his truck was later found in Apopka.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

