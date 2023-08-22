Mom of Viera High School football player delivers impassioned plea to address hazing

A woman who identified herself as a mother of a Viera High School football player who was the victim of an alleged hazing incident went before school board members wanting answers. She said her son has been deeply affected.

So far, the head football coach at Vierra High School has been fired and several students suspended. Right now football games are also on hold.

"I’m speaking today as a parent of a child that has been hazed," this mother said as she explained how her 14-year-old son is trying to cope, as a hazing investigation continues at the Brevard County school. "I encourage you to think about how this is affecting my son."

She went before the Brevard County School Board as both the district and the sheriff’s office continued to investigate the alleged incident.

"I want to make it clear that my son is not a political pawn, because football is over for him," she said, adding that even if the Vierra football season is reinstated, he won’t be playing. "Those players that were involved took that away from him and turned his life upside down when they chose to post it on social media."

Sheriff’s investigators said the alleged hazing involved simulated sex acts with clothes on, after forcing the victim onto the floor of the locker room last week.

"Anti-hazing computer-based training is not going to solve the problem. It’s a ‘band-aid’ if you don’t get to the root of what’s really going on."

During the meeting, even a cheerleader took to the stand expressing disappointment.

"As troubling as it is, it’s heartbreaking that we may be losing a season that we’ve all been working so hard for. We are here to show that Vierra is a good school, and we care about what is going on."

However, this mom said right now all she cares about is her son.

"Just know for me, there is no timeline for justice. And there is no timeline for the emotional trauma left behind when things go back to business as usual for all of you."

FOX 35 News has learned that some of the football players involved are 18 years old and could face criminal charges. The district said student athletes several were suspended.

FULL SPEECH FROM VIERA MOM:

"Good evening. I'm speaking today as a parent of a child that has been hazed.

"I want to make it clear that my son is not a political pawn, because football is over for him, no matter if the Viera football team sees it as reinstated or not.

"Those players that were involved took that away from him and turned his life upside down when they chose to post it on social media.

"Anti-hazing, computer-based training is not going to solve the problem. It's only a 'bandaid' if you don't get to the root of what's really going on.

"I've listened to the comments everywhere -- on the internet, the news -- about how his situation is affecting all of the players who weren't involved, the band, the cheerleaders, and other activities. But I encourage you to think about how this is affecting my son.

"I've seen in the news that you have a timeline and want to get the investigation and everything wrapped up by tomorrow, if possible.

"Just know for me, there is no timeline for justice and there is no timeline for the emotional trauma that will be left behind when things go back to business as usual for all of you."