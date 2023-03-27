Mom urges Daytona Beach Police to find her son's alleged killer: 'take the actions to move forward'

The family of Alexander Bello-Ortiz, an Embry Riddle student who died more than two years ago, gathered outside the Daytona Beach Police Department on Monday to demand transparency into the investigation of his death.

Bello-Ortiz was found dead of a gunshot wound to his head at his home in Daytona Beach in September 2020, police said. Daytona Beach police initially concluded that Bello-Ortiz died by suicide and closed the case; however, police reopened the case late last year after new evidence was brought forward from his family, police previously confirmed to FOX 35.

"The life of my son was taken 30 months ago, and I have been knocking on doors just for someone to look at the evidence that is right there," said Alex's mother, Lourdes Ortiz, on Monday. "I’m extremely thankful they reopened the case but I need them to take the actions to move forward."

At a press conference, Alex's mom, flanked by family members, and her attorney, urged the Daytona Beach Police Department to review the evidence and move forward with the case.

"Alex’s respect and love for life fueled his dreams to make a better world for everyone, especially his community but now my family has been robbed of seeing his dreams come true," she said. "He was my entire life – he’s still my entire life. When my son was taken, they took me with him."

The family filed a civil lawsuit against those whom they believe killed Alexander Bello-Ortiz. However, no one has been detained or arrested in Bello-Ortiz's death.

After his death was initially ruled a suicide, the family hired a private investigator, believing that Alex would not take his own life. Because the case was closed, the family was able to obtain the police-worn body camera footage from when Alex's body was found. The family previously shared that video with FOX 35.

The Ortiz family also hired an audio forensic expert to analyze the home security video. According to the lawsuit, the audio apparently reveals a struggle between Alexander and someone else before a shot was fire

"There are certain things that may not be consistent with someone using the rifle to commit suicide with thousands of other cases – there may be some inconsistencies in the angle of the shot and the actual path of the bullet through the back of the head in the brain," said Mark Pucci, the family's private investigator.

Daytona Beach Police confirmed that it had reopened the case, but declined to comment further.