Monster Jam World Finals come to Orlando's Camping World Stadium

article

Orlando is hosting the Monster Jam World Finals this weekend and the monster trucks have pulled into Camping World Stadium where the best of the best will compete in the two-day championship event.

"You pay for the whole seat, but you're only going to need the edge," said Brianna Mahan who drives Whiplash.

Mahan has designed her very own truck and says she’s looking forward to a World Final first.

"This has never been done before in Monster Jam history. We are jumping these 12,000 pound trucks over each other, we have an over under figure 8 track. I’m not going to lie, I was really anxious at practice yesterday," she said.

The monster trucks need massive wheels. Charlie Pauken, a 35-year monster truck veteran who drives the Monster Mutt showed us how it’s done.

"It takes technique. You’re moving an 800-pound BKT tire around, you have to get it in position," he said.

Once the tires are in, the trucks like Grave Digger and Zombie will race, freestyle, high-jump, and more. El Toro Loco’s driver, Armando Castro, sums it up in three words.

"Unscripted, unexpected, and honestly, unforgettable," he said.

Advertisement

Find out more information and check ticket availability at the Monster Jam World Finals website.