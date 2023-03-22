'Beautiful soul': New details released about woman killed in Orlando warehouse fire

For the first time, Fox 35 news is learning more about one of the victims in the massive fire at a fireworks warehouse in Orange County last December.

"Elizabeth Tiralongo was a beautiful soul. She was a bright young woman with a really great future ahead of her," Ryan Will, Tiralongo’s family’s attorney, said.

Tiralongo’s family called her Lizzy. She grew up in South Florida, came to Central Florida to become a student at UCF, and graduated in May of last year. She was working at Magic in the Sky, a company that supplies fireworks to the parks, and the last shift she worked was supposed to be one of her last.

"She had been seeking a college degree and was moving on with her life. She went to work just a couple more shifts, and ultimately it cost her life," Will said.

Tiralongo was one of four workers killed in the fire that overtook the warehouse in early December. Will said it’s been devastating for her family.

"To get this news this close to the holidays, when she was working at a place that was supposed to be a joy to many, it broke the family," Will said.

Now the family filed a lawsuit this week against the businesses that shared the building. It points the blame at the companies involved, saying the building was unsafe and was without discharge areas to eliminate static electricity. Will said workers were allowed to wear whatever they wanted and use cell phones, and that they were not properly trained.

"[The company] hired kids largely from the hospitality industry, hotels, and restaurants [and] brought them there, and then gave them absolutely no training to work in this industry,"

Hundreds of pictures on an obituary website give a look at Tiralongo’s life. While Will said nothing can bring her back, he and the family hope the lawsuit will bring accountability for her death.

"At a certain age, you think your kids have gotten past these dangers, that they could go to school or go to work, and they’re not going to be randomly killed," Will said.

FOX 35 reached out to the companies listed in the lawsuit. We have not yet heard back.