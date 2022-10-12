More than 200K Floridians have voted by mail, data shows

article

With an increase of about 71,000 from Tuesday, more than 201,000 Floridians had voted by mail as of Wednesday morning, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The data showed 201,681 people had returned vote-by-mail ballots, up from 130,477 on Tuesday. Another 3.99 million ballots had been provided to voters but not returned.

The Wednesday totals showed Democrats continuing to have a slight edge over Republicans in mail-in ballots.

Registered Democrats had cast 81,849 ballots, while Republicans had cast 79,540. Unaffiliated voters had cast 37,056, while third-party voters had cast 3,236.