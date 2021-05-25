More than 8 million now fully vaccinated in Florida

article

The United States reached a notable milestone on Tuesday with 50% of adults becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, according to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, more than 128 million American adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 158 million — or 61.5% — have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the CDC.

The number of people in Florida fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has topped 8 million.

The state Department of Health issued a report Tuesday showing that 8,038,941 people have finished receiving the required two doses of vaccines produced by drug companies Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. In all, 10,075,311 people in Florida have received at least one dose.

READ MORE: US reaches 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC data says

The largest number of fully vaccinated people, 1,859,299, are ages 65 to 74. The second-largest number, 1,613,203, are ages 55 to 64.

Advertisement

Geographically, the largest number of fully vaccinated people, 1,140,338, are in Miami-Dade County, making up nearly 14.2 percent of the statewide total.