More than a dozen unverified GoFundMe accounts started for UPS driver killed in Florida shootout

The family of Frank Ordonez, a UPS driver who was taken hostage by two robbers and later killed during a police shootout, has started a GoFundMe account to help provide for the 27-year-old's two little girls. But since his killing, more than a dozen unverified GoFundMe accounts have popped up in his name.

So far, only two accounts have been verified to be real and guarantee donations will go to Ordonez's family, according to the Miami Herald. Those accounts have raised over $200,000 to date.

One account was created by Frank’s brother Roy Ordonez, the Miami Herald reports.

"He didn't deserve to die the way he did, he was just going to work to provide for his two little girls, which he loved so much. which are now left without a father... Frank leaves behind two daughters with the ages of 3 and 6," his brother wrote on the page.

The money will be put a lawyer, cover funeral costs, and to help with the daughters' school cost, according to the GoFundMe.

The Miami Herald reports that the other account was created by a fellow UPS driver named Ray Mathers from New York. He said the funds raised will be disbursed through the local drivers union in South Florida.

Another account appeared to have been started by Frank's sister, but at the time of this writing, there is no word that the account has been verified.

GoFundMe offers a guarantee to donors in case you end up duped by a fake account. The platform guarantees that funds will go to the right place or donors will get a refund.