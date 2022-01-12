Mother, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Pasco deputies say

A woman and two children were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Pasco County, according to deputies.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of a woman and two children were found at a home on Laver Lane, in the Lake Padgett area of Land O' Lakes.

Deputies say the initial investigation indicates a mother killed her children and then took her own life.

"All parties are accounted for and there is no public safety threat," the sheriff's office said in a tweet about the incident.

A Pasco County forensics unit and several law enforcement vehicles were at the scene late Wednesday.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans.



Visit https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.