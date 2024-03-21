Mother honors late daughter by spreading kindness at Disney

A mother from Alabama is honoring her late daughter by spreading kindness at Walt Disney World.

Ashley Mims is at The Most Magical Place on Earth – with a broken heart.

"The first time I've been back since we were here with her in 2010 in December," Mims said. "She was killed in April 2011."

Mims lost her oldest daughter, Loryn, in the deadly tornado that ripped through Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in April 2011.

Loryn was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.

"Trying to keep Loryn's legacy alive and positive," Mims said.

Part of that includes visiting Loryn's favorite place – Disney World – during her birthday week. Tuesday would have been Loryn's 34th birthday.

"There's no other way you can get through losing a child or any kind of grief without doing something positive," Mims said.

The family isn't just visiting the attractions; they're giving out goodie bags to other park visitors in Loryn's honor.

"We decided we would do whatever we could to celebrate her life with kindness," Mims said. Because that's how they say Loryn lived.

"There's different pictures inside, some pencils. You sharpen them at home. Some gift cards," 6-year-old Sawyer Peak said while holding up a bag for the camera.

Sawyer never met his aunt but feels the magic of her legacy with every bag he hands out. "We celebrate Loryn," he said.

Mims said the family plans to hand out at least 50 "goodie bags" during their visit to Disney World over the next few days.

"I would have to think that she's proud of what we're doing today. She's proud of the boys – and everybody is here – and how we're celebrating her," Mims said.

Loryn was set to graduate from the University of Alabama with a degree in Public Relations. Her younger sister is continuing her legacy as well. She's set to graduate from the University of Alabama this May with a degree in Public Relations.