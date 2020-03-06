Motor Medics deploying for Daytona Beach Bike Week

The Daytona Beach Fire Department is using its motor medic team to respond to calls during Bike Week.

The agency created the motor medic team in 1994 and was the first fire department in the country to have on. They made it to have easier access to packed streets during events like Bike Week.

"It's hard for our engines and our rescue units to actually get to the scene in gridlock traffic," said Lt. Rick Williams.

With rescue trucks, response times during packed events can take between six and eight minutes. That time is drastically cut with motor medics.

"While we're on Main Street in the core area, some of our response times have been 30 seconds to 45 seconds with these motorcycles in service," said Williams.

The firefighters run in pairs; one EMT and one paramedic. The truck is equipped with everything a rescue truck carries. However, they do not transport patients.

"It's our responsibility to get there, stabilize the patient, and then we'll direct them [the engine] the proper way to get there."