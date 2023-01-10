Mount Dora murders: Older couple killed at Florida retirement home violently attacked, affidavit says

Newly-released documents are sharing new details and information into the murders of two older residents at a senior living facility on New Year's Eve in Mount Dora, Florida, including how the couple may have died and how authorities were able to track down the alleged suspect in Georgia.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sharon Getman, 80, and her husband, Darryl Getman, 83, were found dead inside their home after what appears to be a violent – and seemingly random – attack. The report said both Sharon and Darryl had serious injuries to their head, face, and stomach.

A butcher-style knife was found inside Darryl Getman's abdomen, the report stated, as well as defensive wounds.

Detectives also noted several bloody footprints throughout the house and in the garage, where the Getman's green Kia Soul was missing.

Vickie Williams, 50, the alleged suspect, was arrested several days later at an Amtrak train station in Savannah, Georgia, where the Getman's green Kia Soul was parked in the parking lot, officials said. She was arrested in Georgia on charges of auto theft and extradited back to Florida to face charges of first-degree murder.

A judge ordered her to be held without bond.

How detectives found Vickie Williams

According to the report, deputies were able to track the Getman’s missing Kia Soul using license plate readers and by pinging the victim’s cell phone, which was left inside the vehicle. The cell phone and purse were found inside the vehicle.

She was arrested without incident.

The Getman's son told deputies that his mom, Sharon, kept her keys in the ignition of the Kia Soul and kept her purse and cell phone inside the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

During the investigation, police also believe that Williams may have attempted to clean up using the Getman's guest bathroom because they found a washcloth with blood stains and hairs left behind.

RELATED STORIES:

"It appears the suspect attempted to clean up in the guest bathroom because there was a wet white and green in color washcloth with blood stains and what appeared to be black, tight, curly hairs. The various hairs recovered in the sink were believed to have been left behind by the unknown suspect, due to the ·victims' hair color and type being identified as straight, grayish-colored hair," the report said.

Detectives said there also appeared to be a scuffle in the foyer, where a glass display case was knocked over. Crime scene investigators were able to lift "latent prints" from the glass display for analysis.

Potential security concerns raised at retirement community

Security concerns have been raised after investigators said Williams was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called. She had reportedly been escorted off the property earlier in the day, but returned again and began knocking on residents' doors.

Timeline

Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Michael Gibson released a more detailed timeline of interactions the woman allegedly had with residents and security at the retirement home.

Dec. 30, 2022

10:40 pm. - A woman with a dark complexion and dressed in a dark-colored long sweater/shirt, with dark-colored leggings/pants with light-colored shoes walked into Waterman Village.

3 p.m. -The woman was escorted off the property by security.

4:14 p.m. - Surveillance video shows the woman in the area again

10:58 p.m. - The woman enters the property again and knocks on the door of an apartment. She asks the tenant if she can take a shower. The tenant panicked, activated an emergency alarm, and the woman ran away.

As the woman ran away, she managed to grab a set of car keys and a key to a mailbox, Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said.

Dec. 31, 2022

2:02 a.m. - A vehicle belonging to the Getman's is captured on camera leaving the retirement community.

Around 2:12 p.m. - The woman walks back to the property and is stopped by security. She leaves and security follows her off the property.

4 p.m. - A resident was concerned that the Getman's garage was left open and called the police. Police arrived and discovered the husband and wife dead.

4:30 p.m. - A plate reader spots the Getman's vehicle in Greenville, South Carolina, and Hardeeville, South Carolina.

Jan 2, 2023

10:40 a.m. - An agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement contacts the Savannah Police Department in Georgia and shares the updated cellphone location with them.

11:33 a.m. - Savannah police said they found the Getman's stolen car and arrested its sole occupant, Vicki Williams. She was placed under arrest on a charge of grand theft auto.

Williams' next hearing will be her arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 30.