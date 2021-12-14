FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Suspect addresses accusations he used cash, ice cream to get teens in car

Mount Dora Police said they arrested a man who had four teenagers in his car without asking their parents’ permission.

The suspect, Nelson Torres, 61, has been released from jail and talked with FOX 35 News.

"What were your intentions?" asked reporter Danielle Lama.

Torres responded, "Just being 'Mr. Nice Guy,' going and buying ice cream."

Officers said the four teens who left with Torres live at the same apartment complex as him.

Torres said the kids were playing a game outside his unit Monday evening, so he offered cash to the winner and ice cream.

"I said, ‘Wait, what? My son got in the car,’" recalled Jessica Neu.

Officials say the teens ranged from 13 to 17 years old. Neu says she called police after a neighbor told her that her 17-year-old son left with Torres.

"I didn’t know if I was going to see my son again last night. He got in the car with someone I don’t know," she said.

Torres was arrested at a nearby Dairy Queen with the kids in his car.

We asked him why he didn’t check with their parents before driving away with them.

"You know what, that was my fault. I guess I got wrapped up in the game and everything, and I wasn’t in the right state of mind," Torres said.

Police said Torres broke the law. He’s charged with Interference with Child Custody. Chief Brett Meade says he’d like to get the word out about Torres in case anyone else would like to report similar situations.

