Multi-vehicle fire breaks out at Ocala auto body shop overnight: officials

Four cars were involved in a multi-vehicle fire at an Ocala auto body shop overnight, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out at Jenkins Collision Center on SW 12th Street just after 3 a.m., officials said. Fire engines were sent to the scene and when they arrived, they were met with "a large column of smoke and flames coming from three vehicles parked side by side behind a locked fence," a spokesperson for the fire department said.

After the fire was under control, firefighters used foam to extinguish any remaining "hotspots" and also cooled down the affected area so the fire doesn't spark again, the fire department said.

The fire, at first, was contained to three vehicles, but a fourth was affected by heat exposure and suffered paint damage, the spokesperson added.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.