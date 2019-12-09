Multiple ramp, road closures in Downtown Orlando in December
ORLANDO, Fla. - The I-4 Ultimate project is making gains throughout downtown Orlando as new bridges are being constructed and old bridges are being demolished.
Nightly and continuous closures are necessary to facilitate progress, and motorists should expect bright lights, noise and vehicle back-up alarms while crews remove sections of bridge deck. The following closures are scheduled to take place in December.
- The EB I-4 exit ramp to Kaley Ave. closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dec. 10-12. Detour map.
- The EB I-4 entrance ramp from Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 17-92/441) closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dec. 10-12. Detour map.
- Central Blvd. under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Dec. 12-14. Detour map.
- Amelia St. under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Dec. 16. Detour map.
- Pine St. under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Dec. 16. Detour map.
- Livingston St. under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Dec. 16. Detour map.
- Orange Ave. under S.R. 408 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Dec. 16. Detour map.
- Church St. under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Dec. 10. Detour map.
- Washington St. under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Dec. 16. Detour map.
- South St. under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Dec. 16-22. Detour map.
- The WB I-4 exit ramp to Anderson St. closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dec. 16-22. Detour map.
- The WB I-4 entrance ramp from South St. closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Dec. 23. Detour map.
- The EB I-4 exit ramp to South St. closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Dec. 23. Detour map.
Modifications or extensions to this schedule may be necessary because of weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving through the work zone.