Multiple ramp, road closures in Downtown Orlando in December

The I-4 Ultimate project is making gains throughout downtown Orlando as new bridges are being constructed and old bridges are being demolished.

Nightly and continuous closures are necessary to facilitate progress, and motorists should expect bright lights, noise and vehicle back-up alarms while crews remove sections of bridge deck. The following closures are scheduled to take place in December.

Modifications or extensions to this schedule may be necessary because of weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving through the work zone.