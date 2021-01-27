‘My heart’s broken': Ormond Beach business owner loses husband to COVID-19 

People in Ormond Beach are rallying behind a local business owner after her husband died following a battle with COVID-19.

Sopheavy Meth opened up Java Junction with her husband three years ago. Because he suffered a heart attack in the past, Meth decided to run the shop alone to protect her husband. Despite extra precautions, she tells FOX 35 News he died on November 13.

"It was so fast. We talk and laugh and he don’t even say goodbye or anything," she said. "And the day it happened, he said 'I had no more symptoms.'"

This week, people in the community created a GoFundMe page to support Sopheavy and her 4-year-old son. People also stopped by the shop to keep her busy.

"So thankful that they support my business so I can survive and I can support my family too," she said.

She said when her husband fell ill, he isolated himself at a family member's house. Meth said the two talked on the phone just hours before he was rushed to the hospital.

"We loved each other so much he loved son he loved family so much we had happiness," she said.

She is now sharing her story to warn others, and tells FOX35 she’s grateful for the amount of support she has received from the community.

"The COVID-19 is not a flu, and it’s not a joke. It’s real news, and it happened to my family!" she said.

