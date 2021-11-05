NASA provides update on Artemis moon mission

The pieces are coming together for NASA's next moon mission called Artemis.

The last time man stepped foot on the moon was decades ago during the Apollo 17 mission. Now, the space agency is preparing to get boots back on the lunar surface.

William "Bill" Muddle, the field integration engineer for Boeing, says the first step is together in harmony.

"I think everybody understands the goal to get humans back into space, and they're doing everything they can to make sure that we succeed to get this first vehicle off the ground," he said.

Besides showing off the Space Launch System (SLS) NASA also debuted the Orion capsule.

"When you start putting people on the moon, that's just the next step in stone. What's farther out there? How far can we go? Can we get to Mars? How can we safely do it? And can we bring people back?" asked Muddle.

NASA's targeting February for the launch of the SLS, and if all goes as planned, the next mission could take astronauts to the moon as early as 2024.