NASA, SpaceX announce date for next space station resupply mission

NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft will deliver a variety of NASA science investigations, including a study on preventing and treating bone density loss, an investigation that will test diagnostic devices that could detect and mitigate vision disorders, and a new robotic arm for a demonstration that could reveal potential uses on Earth, including in disaster relief.

The capsule also will deliver concrete, fiberglass composites, and substances that can offer protection against radiation.

